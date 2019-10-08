New road work projects in south Walker County along I-45

I-45 is in the middle of a large scale widening project throughout southern Walker County. Drivers should expect to see three projects begin within the county this week.

On October 8, in Huntsville, northbound SH 19 was closed at Southwood Drive from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. because crews were setting bridge beams for the new highway flyover. During this work, Southwood Drive remained open.

Additionally on October 8, a temporary exit ramp is closed at mile marker 107 along I-45. Traffic will be shifted to the median. Drivers will need to use exit 109 for Park Road 40 if they need to exit for SH 150, FM 1374 and FM 1375. According to TxDOT, a new temporary exit near mile marker 108 should be open on October 11.

From October 7 to October 15, FM 1374 in New Waverly will be closed between SH 150 and Possum Walk Road, due to crews building concrete bridge caps at I-45. According to TxDOT, the frontage roads will still be open, but the speed limit will be temporarily reduced to 65 MPH during the project. On Tuesday, October 15, FM 1374 will reopen.

These projects are all part of a multi-year project that is part of efforts to expand I-45 from four to six lanes, so drivers should plan to see more projects in the future.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021.