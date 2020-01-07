New rules now in effect for VeoRide bike share at Texas A&M

A new year is bringing new rules for the VeoRide bike share program at Texas A&M.

Transportation officials announced starting Tuesday all bikes must now be locked to a bike rack or approved parking device at the end of the rides.

Violators will face fines up to $75 and account suspension.

The GeoFence area to be able to operate the bikes is also being reduced to campus as well as Park West and University Gardens.

The measures are meant to keep the campus tidier and reduce incidents of the bikes being left in improper places. The bikes have a new security cord that connects the bike to the bike rack.

"Yeah, we just want to ensure that bikes are left at the bike racks once a user is done with them. So we've added a pretty easy feature. It only adds one step to the entire process," said Byron Prestridge, Texas A&M Transportation Services Bike Share Coordinator.

Transportation officials said more than 1,200 bikes will be available for use at the start of the semester and more bikes will be added to the fleet with the new locking features.