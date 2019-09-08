New sergeant makes history at Brazos County Sheriff's Office

"As cliché as it sounds, I enjoy helping people. I have a passion for it and that's what I love to do," said Sergeant Brittany Re.

Re has been helping Brazos County residents for six years. She joined the Brazos County Sheriff's Office in 2013 and recently earned a new addition for her uniform, sergeant stripes.

"Everybody that I've spoken to has been really encouraging," she said.

A promotion of any kind is special but hers is historic. Re is the first female patrol sergeant in the history of the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

"It's really no surprise that she's made that quick a rise because she exceeds at everything that we ask her to do," said Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk.

"It's important to me that I'm not seen as a female or 'that's good for a female.' I want us to be seen on the same plane and to excel no matter what gender," said Sergeant Re.

Sergeant Re's colleagues, including her SWAT team members, agree she is talented and handles the challenging job well. The toughest part has been the public's perception of a woman in law enforcement.

"There was a time you know when I would get out there, 'Oh, you're a female' or I'd call somebody, sometimes we have just phone calls and they'd say, 'No, I wanted to speak to a deputy, not a dispatcher.'"

Re hopes her success will be good for other women too and inspire them to try a career in law enforcement.

"It's an honor, really, to have this position."

