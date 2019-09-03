New signage going up at CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital

Out with the old and in with the new!

New signage is going up at CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital this week. Monday, crews were removing the signage for the College Station Medical Center. Large cranes were hauling the signs off the side of the building.

The newest CHI hospital was formally blessed on August 27. Priests went around the building blessing rooms, patients and nurses with holy water.

The College Station hospital is now the fifth CHI St. Joseph Hospital in the Brazos Valley.