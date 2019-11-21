New spa in College Station is officially open

White Elm Day Spa is celebrating both its two year anniversary and grand opening of it’s second location in south College Station.

Hanna Hayes-Hart, owner and CEO of White Elm Day Spa, felt that both due to the development in College Station and the need to be more accessible to College Station clientele, it was the right place at the right time to open a second location.

On November 21, starting at 10 a.m., White Elm Day Spa in College Station will be doing complimentary services, which range from foot scrubs, massages, facials, and more. RSVPs are highly recommended and can be made on the White Elm Day Spa Website, Facebook page or via email: WhiteElmDaySpa@gmail.com. They will also be giving away a range of raffle prizes live on their Facebook Page every hour each hour on November 21.

Located at 15971 FM 2154 in College Station, the new White Elm Day Spa location gives a retreat feel without having to travel the distance. Apart from the main spa, there is also a separate casita that can be booked for an exclusive couples retreat.

“A lot of the other spas in town don’t have that serenity feel, and so you drive up and you’re at a strip center, whereas as here, you’re literally in exclusion of your own,” said Hanna Hayes-Hart.

“White Elm Day Spa focuses on complete wellness, for both body and mind, helping our clients achieve balance, quiet the mind, heal the body, and renew the spirit,” according to the White Elm Day Spa website.

The services offered at White Elm Day Spa range from facials and skin therapies, body wraps and scrubs, massage therapies, nail services, body treatments, hair removal, and much more. There are also several specific services that can only be found at White Elm Day Spa. One to specifically note is the Vichy Therapy, which White Elm Day Spa is the only spa in the state of Texas to feature.

“Vichy therapy enhances blood circulation and improves the vitality and elasticity of the skin. Combined with body exfoliations and wraps, vichy therapy is healing to the mind and body as they energize and detoxify, leaving the mind rejuvenated and the skin soft and smooth,” according to the White Elm Day Spa website.

“[The vichy therapy] is a one of a kind experience that everyone needs to have!”

White Elm Day Spa is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They also have a location in Bryan, which is located at 214 Elm Avenue.

For more information on White Elm Day Spa, see the related links section.