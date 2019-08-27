New state law helps college students make every tuition dollar count

When you’re paying (or borrowing) tens of thousands of dollars for your or your child’s college education, you want to know that each dollar counts toward a degree.

State legislators are helping to make that happen. As of September 1, a new state law goes into effect that aims to limit the number of non-degree or non-transferable courses that students unknowingly take.

The law has two main components:

1. Requires universities to develop a recommended course sequence for each major, laying out which courses a student should take—and when

2. Requires universities to report any non-transferable credits to the both the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the state legislature by March 1 of each year

Blinn College already meets the first requirement, and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Marcelo Bussiki says he and his team are prepared to meet the second requirement as well. After all, a large percentage of Blinn College students expect to transfer their credits to another school to pursue a four-year degree.

“A cost that was incurred at first will not have to be incurred again,” said Bussiki.

Blinn College’s degree timelines are easily searchable on their website, making student planning easy and understandable. Find an example in the Related Links.

For more information on the new law, see the video player above and the Related Links.

