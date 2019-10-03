New statues unveiled at Veterans Park

New statues were unveiled Thursday morning at Veterans Park in College Station.

A rifle salute and the playing of "Taps" dedicated statues for the Spanish American War as well as Philippine Insurrection. The two new bronze statues are in the west entrance of the memorial site.

While these conflicts aren't as well known as some of our modern-day wars, veterans we talked to said it's important to remember.

"And this propels America you know from the 1800s into the 1900s. Very significant wars and because they followed one right after the other we decided to put these statues here," said Lt. General Randolph House, a retired Army veteran and President of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board of Directors.

Future memorial statues are being planned including for September 11 next year.

Next month they'll have a special Veterans Day ceremony on November 11.