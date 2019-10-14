Several stores closing, being rebranded at Tejas Center

The Tejas Center on Villa Maria Road and Texas Avenue has some big changes coming up.

You might be surprised to see Bealls and Family Dollar closing at the Tejas Center on Villa Maria Road. "Store closing" signs recently went up there, but we're told that's not the end of the story.

"Family Dollar, as well as Bealls, are both re-branding into new concepts," said John Culpepper with Culpepper Realty.

Signs at Bealls Monday said they are leaving make way for Gordmans, an off-price retail store opening their first location in our market.

There's also more in store at the closing Family Dollar location.

"Family Dollar acquired Dollar Tree, so Dollar Tree will be moving into that space," Culpepper said.

A new pizza roll restaurant also recently opened in the plaza.

"It's a local guy out of Bryan and it's called the Rolled Dough Company," said Culpepper.

The city says they're finalizing a corridor beautification grant for the Tejas Center and will give $25,000 toward improvements to the property. The grant money was requested last month at a Bryan City Council meeting.

"We try and keep it very well maintained and we've been working with the City of Bryan for a new seal coat, as well some new landscaping out there in Tejas," said Culpepper.

KBTX was told the new Dollar Tree should open next month. Gordmans will open in the spring.

The Tejas Center does have a remaining vacancy where Payless Shoe Source was located.