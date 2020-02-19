New team member coming to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension has a new member on their team. He stopped by this morning.

Robert "Skip" Richter is the new County Extension Agent for Horticulture in Brazos County.

Richter has worked in three different counties in the lone star state accumulating over 30 years of experience. Richter says he's most excited about educating and helping people understand a better way to beautify their home or have a more productive and healthy food production.

He also looks forward to helping businesses become more profitable and to do things in a more environmentally sound way.

