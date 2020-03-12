New visitor policies implemented at Baylor Scott and White and CHI St. Joseph

As of Thursday, Baylor Scott and White Health and CHI St. Joseph Health are enhancing their visitor policies in response to the growing concerns of COVID-19.

Baylor Scott and White informed KBTX there is nothing more important than the safety of their patients and colleges. Visitors to care facilities will be limited.

Visitors with influenzas-like-symptoms or other symptoms such as a runny nose, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea are asked to postpone their visits at this time.

CHI St. Joseph is also implementing new guidelines for visitors in order to protect patients, visitors, employees and physicians.

The modified policy will allow only two adult visitors per patient per day for patients who are in isolation and only one adult visitor per day for patients in isolation.

Additionally, visitors may also be asked to wear a mask, gown, or gloves depending on the health condition of the patient they’re visiting. Screening of visitors will also be implemented and visitors who are ill will not be allowed to enter unless seeking care. Visitors will also be asked not to visit common areas such as cafeterias, waiting rooms, lobbies, and gift shops

