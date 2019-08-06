New youth football league coming to Brazos Valley

A new youth football league is coming to the Brazos Valley.

Five Wide Football is a non-contact league, like 7 on 7 that is all passing and one-hand touch.

The league will practice and play at College Station High School.

The league is still accepting sign-ups and they are also in need of coaches and volunteers.

Kids 3rd through 6th grade can participate and registration is $100.

For more information about Five Wide Football or to register your child, visit

fivewidefootball.com.