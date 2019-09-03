News 3 at Noon: Age Well Brazos!

September is Healthy Aging Month and local health experts are coming together to host a health and wellness event.

Age Well Brazos! is September 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

The Texas A&M Center for Population Health and Aging is co-sponsoring the event with the Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging.

The event is free and open to all Brazos Valley adults and focused on healthy aging with an emphasis on fall prevention and chronic disease management, especially diabetes.

Activities include an Alzheimer's/Dementia participant simulation and Falls Escape Room.

For more information, go to cpha.tamu.edu.