News 3 at Noon: Aggieland Humane Society

Over the summer, there's an increase in animals at local shelters, as well as an increase in animal diseases.

Leiha White with the Aggieland Humane Society joined News 3 at Noon on Friday to talk about vaccines.

Many diseases are preventable with vaccinations, but usually, more than one vaccine is needed to protect your pet.

Rabies vaccines and Brazos County license tags are required for all dogs and cats living in Brazos County, regardless of where the rabies vaccine was given.

For more information, call (979) 775-5755 or go to Aggieland Humane Society