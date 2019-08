Put on your dancing shoes and kick up our heels for Thursday Night Fever!

That's the theme of this year's Celebrate the Arts put on by the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley.

The annual fundraiser is Thursday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.

There will be dinner, dancing, live auction, awards, and a raffle.

For ticket information, call (979) 696-2787 or go to acbv.org.