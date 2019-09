The theme of the 18th Annual SOS Ministries Banquet is "More to Come."

It's happening October 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the SOS Ministries Center at 1700 Groesbeck in Bryan.

For the last 26 years, SOS has seen incredible personal victories, tragedies, and redemptive stories.

David Gardner's Jewelers has donated a "Believer's Cross" pendant that will be raffled off.

For more information, call (979) 775-5357 or go to saveourstreetsministries.org.