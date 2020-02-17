Next cold front arrives Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

It is a false sense of spring around here. Tuesday brought afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Bryan-College Station officially touched 81° by late afternoon -- a temperature better suited for middle-to-late April!

It all changes as the next cold front to slice through the Brazos Valley arrives Tuesday afternoon to early evening.

Current timing (as of Monday night's forecast) is as follows:

• Northern Brazos Valley: 1pm - 3pm

• Central Brazos Valley: 3pm - 5pm

• Bryan-College Station: 2pm - 4pm

• Southeastern Counties: 5pm - 7pm

Once the cold front arrives, scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible along and behind that north wind shift. Thermometers will steadily tumble -- falling the mid and upper 50s within an hour or two of that front passing.

Colder, wet weather is waiting for the Brazos Valley. First round is expected to increase across the area Tuesday afternoon and continue into the very early hours of Wednesday morning (pre-sunrise). A small break is expected as steady rain turns to scattered mist and drizzle across the area Wednesday morning. Next widespread round of wet weather expands in coverage Wednesday afternoon and likely will not let up until midday to early afternoon Thursday. Rain is expected to come to an end from north to south Thursday.

All in, all done: 1" to 2" of rain is expected, with localized higher totals 3"+ not ruled out.

Temperatures will take a big hit. Expect the low 50s through the day Wednesday and the 40s Thursday. Factor in a blustery wind, and it will feel colder when you walk out to this upcoming soggy, mess.

Granted, it is a mess that should be beneficial to drought conditions across the area.

Hour-by-hour details for this dramatic change is included in the video above.