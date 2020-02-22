Next cold front set for Monday

Temperatures are warming up and the moisture is building to bring back the chance for rain to the Brazos Valley. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon. It will not be rain for all, but a few quick passing showers will develop and pass through the area.

It looks like we may catch a break Sunday evening from the soggy pattern as scattered showers and a few isolated storms develops out towards the I-35 corridor. That activity will not make it to the Brazos Valley until after midnight.

A thin line of scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder look to develop out ahead of the cold front set to roll into our northwestern counties as early as 3AM and into the southeastern reaches of the area between 7AM and 8AM.

A few isolated showers may be possible just behind the front, but would expect to see all the wet weather east of the area by lunchtime. Rainfall totals look minimal with this next system with some folks on the higher end picking up between 0.25” and 0.50” while most either stay dry or get in on a quick 0.10” of rain at best.

The second cold front slips in Wednesday. While it does not bring about a chance for rain, it will drop temperatures out of the upper 60s into the low 50s with a widespread freeze possible Thursday morning -- which would be the first one in the Brazos Valley since December 19, 2019.

