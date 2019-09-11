Next in the tropics: Invest 95L

Amid a week filled with tropical downpours, wind, and a lot of humidity, we're keeping our eyes on a weak system that could bring more rain and wind to the Gulf states this weekend and into next week.

The National Hurricane Center has given Invest95L ("Invest" short for Investigative Area) a 60% chance of developing into a tropical depression or stronger in the next 5 days.

The system is producing a cluster of rain and thunderstorms near the Turks and Caicos, and will slowly move northwest over the next several days. When it moves into the Gulf, it will likely encounter more favorable development conditions, where it could then organize.

Model trends in the past 24 hours have kept this system EAST of the state of Texas, but with lack of organization or a real center of circulation to hone in on, we'll need to watch this for rain chances as early as next week.

We'll keep you updated! For now, we're keeping a daily rain chance in the forecast starting as early as Sunday.