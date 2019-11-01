Next phase of Bryan's Sale Park coming to fruition

Visitors to Sale Park in Downtown Bryan will soon enjoy another amenity: Gloria Stephan Sale Depot—a partially glass‐enclosed building that reflects the location’s past while providing a useful space for the community in the future.

Rendering provided by the City of Bryan

The building space was proposed in the City of Bryan’s 2001 Master plan as a significant structure anchoring the gateway to downtown, and it will welcome all to the restored and revitalized Downtown Bryan.

“Every season has seen the sculpted ground settle into place, young trees maturing with ever more colorful displays of flowering shrubs, and more children playing in the splash pad fountain in this little park. Now with great excitement and anticipation, we await this phase of work, begun in 2007 for the transformation of a graveled maintenance vehicle parking area to a landscape of beauty—and fun—for all,” said Stephanie Sale.

The Depot will be located on the north end of the park and is reminiscent of the 1900 Bryan, Texas Railroad Station originally located on the site. Exterior elements of the building include roof overhangs for additional shade and entrances to restroom facilities. The glass‐enclosed meeting space will have open views of the park and is designed to be available for breakfast or lunch meetings, as a green room for performers or as a display area for private functions. Plans also call for an adjacent open‐air pavilion with movable tables and benches designed to provide additional shade and cover for picnics, performers or event speakers.

“The Depot will be a great addition to Downtown Bryan and will provide a beautiful place where the public can gather and enjoy the amenities that Sale Park offers,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson. “On behalf of the citizens of Bryan, we thank the Sale Foundation and Sale family for their generosity in funding this wonderful addition to our historic downtown.”

Construction of the Depot is expected to begin in 2020. This project will not impact plans for park improvements at any other location.