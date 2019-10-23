Treat Map app helps you navigate Halloween activities

As you plan for trick-or-treating this year, the popular community app Nextdoor wants to help your Halloween go smoothly and safely.

Nextdoor’s feature “Treat Map” allows residents to designate their homes with a variety of markers (non-candy treats, allergy-friendly options, spooky decorations, etc.) that will then show up on an online map on the app. This way, families can efficiently get their costumed kiddos to the stops most appropriate for their needs.

For the full demonstration, see the video player above. For more on Treat Map, including how to use, click here.

