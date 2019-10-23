Local museum offering grown-up Halloween party on Thursday

On Thursday, October 24, the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is hosting its inaugural kids-free Night at the BOO-seum event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Night at the BOO-seum is just a fun kind of Halloween happy hour for adults only,” said the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley Marketing Director, Ashley Kortis.

“It's a way for people who would love to see what the children's museum is about, but maybe don't have a kid to bring. A way for them to see our fun exhibits and you know enjoy being a kid again at least for a night.”

In theme with Night at the BOO-seum, guests are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes. According to the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley, besides exploring the museum’s exhibits, there will be casino games, prizes, a scary movie, and more.

“Some of our exhibits are going to have a fun game attached or fun activity attached,” said Kortis. “In our dino dig, there will be a special fossil and if you find that fossil then you get to win a fun prize.”

Tickets to the event are $25 if purchased before October 24. If you decide to purchase your ticket on October 24, tickets will be $30. Tickets can be purchased online or at the museum. Included in the tickets are unlimited snacks and alcoholic beverages. The Wild Garlic food truck will also be onsite selling heavier food options, too.

