Nightmare Arena spook house open to public

The Hilltop Lakes Equestrian Association is hosting a Nightmare Arena for the public.

The spook house adventure is only on October 25 and 26 from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 (cash only) at the door. Children 8 and under get in free.

There will also be concessions available for purchase.

Money raised will go to the Hilltop Lakes Equestrian Association to help maintain the facilities there.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Facebook event page.