Nine kids adopted at local National Adoption Day event

To celebrate National Adoption Day, the Department of Family and Protective Services held an event in Bryan where nine children were adopted into their forever homes.

Families gathered in the Brazos County Administration Building Friday afternoon for the superhero-themed event.

Andrea Barnett, the Child Protective Services program director, says 3,200 children in Texas are up to adoption.

"We have adoptions throughout the year, but this is the day we can bring families together to celebrate together,” said Barnett.

College Station resident Nancy Reagan adopted 22-month-old Sofia.

Twelve years ago, Reagan and her husband went through the adoption process for their two older kids.

"The boys are twins, at 13-years-old now, so this is exciting that we get to add a baby to our family,” said Reagan.

Sofia and the twins not only now share the same last name, but they also share a biological mother. 13-year-old Jacob Reagan says that makes the day even more special for him and his parents.

"When I saw my mom and my dad in tears, I’m going to be honest, I almost cried. It moves you a lot knowing that your parents are happy as well,” said Jacob.

CPS says days like this are important for children in the foster care system, especially the fact that they are being placed in a safe and stable home.

"It gives them a sense of security and stability, and they can move forward and be happy and healthier emotionally,” said Barnett.

As for the Reagan family, they say they look forward to living their lives with a full happy home.

“It’s just a blessing to know that you can give a child a home, and you know, love them in spite of them not being your biological children,” said Reagan.

For more information on the foster care system or adopting, visit the related links section.

