Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Nine new positive cases have been confirmed in Brazos County, according to health officials.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 287. 147 of those cases are considered active.

Five people are still in the hospital.

122 people have recovered from the virus in Brazos County. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

No new deaths related to the virus were announced. The total number of people who have died stands at 18.

4,514 tests have been performed in the county since the pandemic started.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases in Brazos County by zip code:

77801 - 32

77802 - 20

77803 - 74

77807 - 16

77808 - 12

77840 - 38

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 95

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

Click here to see other demographic information released by Brazos County Health District.

The next press conference is Monday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.