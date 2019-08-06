Nineteen students graduate from Blinn's Paramedic Program

On Saturday, 19 students graduated from Blinn's Paramedic Program with a pinning ceremony.

Each graduate completed 45 credit hours to earn their paramedic technology certificate or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Associate in Applied Science degree. They are now all qualified for entry level entry-level paramedic positions and can be applied toward a bachelor’s degree.

According to Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley, employment for paramedics is projected to grow 26.1% between 2014 and 2024.

