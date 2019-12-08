Ninth annual BCS Marathon kicks off in College Station

More than 3,000 athletes met up at Wolf Penn Creek Sunday morning for the 9th annual BCS Marathon.

The BCS Marathon Series teamed up with Baylor Scott & White to help make the marathon happen.

The runners showed up to the start line before the sun rose, to run either 26.2 miles or 13.1.

Race founder Chris Field says the race brings in more than one million dollars to the Brazos Valley.

“It’s a huge thing for people to be running 13 or 26 miles, and we feel honored that with all the races around the country, that people choose to come here and do it with us,” said Field.

Fields also said that the race is the highest-ranked marathon in Texas by runner review.

