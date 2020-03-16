No confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, some presumptive positive

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. That's according to Brazos County Health District officials who provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.

Watch the full press conference in the Facebook post below.

According to Dr. Seth Sullivan with the Brazos County Health District, at least ten tests have passed through the county but multiple tests are pending. He said many other tests are being done by private and commercial labs.

When we asked about presumptive cases, Dr. Sullivan said there are "absolutely presumptive cases in Brazos County," meaning a patient's symptoms are serious enough to warrant testing.

Dr. Sullivan went on to say the reality is testing is limited here, so we have to prioritize who does get a test.

He and the Health District officials agree with federal recommendations for social distancing, limiting groups to no more than ten, and trying to avoid bars and restaurants.

