No injuries after ambulance rolls over in Bryan

Nobody was injured Sunday morning after an ambulance rolled over into the parking lot of a convenience store in Bryan.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. on the feeder road near the intersection of SH 6 and SH 21.

Police say the Allegiance Ambulance was northbound on the feeder road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It rolled over into the parking lot of the store at the southeast corner of the SH 21 and Highway 6 intersection.

No patients were on board at the time of the crash and the driver was not seriously injured. No other vehicles were involved.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

This is near the same spot where an Allegiance Ambulance caught fire last month. You can read about that story here.