Nobody was seriously injured Sunday morning when a semi-truck rolled over on I-45 near Huntsville.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. north of Huntsville between the SH 75 exit and the exit to FM 1696, according to the Crabb's Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

TxDOT crews were also on scene assisting with cleanup.

No other details were immediately available. Click here to see additional photos from the scene of the crash.