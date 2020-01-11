No injuries reported after rollover accident on University Dr.

College Station Police ad Fire Departments have responded to a major accident involving two vehicles on University Dr. near Highway 6, Saturday night.

According to officials, the driver of a Jeep ran a red light heading eastbound on University Dr. while the driver of another vehicle was making a left hand turn off Glenhaven Dr.

The Jeep was clipped and flipped over. As of 8:15 p.m, eastbound lanes on University Dr. are closed while the Jeep is being cleared off the road.

The driver of the Jeep was given a citation.

No injuries were reported.