No injuries reported after rollover accident on University Dr.

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - College Station Police ad Fire Departments have responded to a major accident involving two vehicles on University Dr. near Highway 6, Saturday night.
According to officials, the driver of a Jeep ran a red light heading eastbound on University Dr. while the driver of another vehicle was making a left hand turn off Glenhaven Dr.
The Jeep was clipped and flipped over. As of 8:15 p.m, eastbound lanes on University Dr. are closed while the Jeep is being cleared off the road.
The driver of the Jeep was given a citation.
No injuries were reported.