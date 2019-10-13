No license plate on vehicle leads to drug bust on Highway 6

A pair passing through Brazos County was transporting drugs in a vehicle with no license plates, according to an arrest report.

The Nissan Altima was stopped Thursday morning on Highway 6 by a patrol unit with Brazos County Constable's Office-Precinct 3.

The two people inside the car told the lawman that paper plates in the vehicle accidentally flew out the window when they were driving. The deputy also noted smelling marijuana coming from inside the car.

The deputy found 63.6 grams of marijuana and two cases of THC cookies which totaled 790 grams inside the car. All items were recently purchased in Colorado and were in transport to Houston, according to Constable J.P. Ingram.

Philip Cameron Davis of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center.