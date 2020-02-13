No new dress, no rented tux to help UP Brazos Valley in ‘non-gala’

Love supporting local people in need, but hate dressing up and hiring a babysitter? Unlimited Potential Brazos Valley has the event for you!

Join UP Brazos Valley for their inaugural "Non-Gala" benefitting the non-profit.

UP serves former foster youth as they transition into life outside of the state system and a foster family’s care.

According to UP statistics, more than 25% of youth who age out of foster care will become immediately homeless. More than 20% will become teen parents. Nearly half will be convicted of a crime.

UP Brazos Valley is trying to change that in our community.

The resource center at Carter Creek Center is open to eligible former foster youth for supplies, internet access, and one-on-one mentorship.

You can help support that mission at the "Non-Gala" by visiting UP Brazos Valley’s website and donating now.

“In lieu of purchasing tickets and auction items, please plan to virtually join us at our non-gala and donate what you would have spent on attending in person,” said Kate Mason, executive director of UP.

