No new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Brazos County health officials report no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 177. 65 people have recovered. Eight are currently in the hospital.

There are 96 active cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

16 people have died from the virus.

The county says 3,207 tests have been performed.

The next scheduled press conference is April 23, at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on television, our Facebook page, and on our website.

