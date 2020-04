College Station police were called out to an early morning shooting Saturday.

Authorities say there were reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Longmire Drive.

According to police, there was gunfire during a gathering in the area. No one involved was at the scene by the time officers arrived.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 979-764-3600.