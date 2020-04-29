Noisy night brings heavy rain, minimal damage to Brazos Valley

Gusts up to 70mph, hail up to 2 inches, and very heavy rain pelted portions of the Brazos Valley early Wednesday.

A confirmed gust of 60, then just over 70mph rocked Caldwell, where minimal damage was reported. Power lines were blown over off Highway 21 in Houston County, and officials in northern Walker County reported some trees down near roadways.

Many across the area saw over an inch of rain, but no immediate flooding issues were reported.

The severe threat now moves south and east, from the Middle Texas Coast all the way to the Mid-Atlantic States.