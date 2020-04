A non-credible bomb threat has been reported to Texas A&M University police.

According to a tweet, the threat was emailed about the Texas A&M School of Veterinarian Medicine on University Drive near west campus. Officers are evacuating the building.

Vet school officials said that they were notified at 10:15 a.m. about the threat. Everyone not involved in patient care was evacuated.

Officials said the threat isn't impacting patient care.