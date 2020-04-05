Non-profit group offering free meals to go for area children

Area children are invited to participate in a free grab-and-go meal program this week in Bryan courtesy of a local non-profit organization.

Growing Healthy Little Ones , or GHLO, is providing free healthy meals Monday - Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at ABC Dual Language Learning Center at 1163 Clear Leaf Drive in Bryan.

One meal per child is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The group is aiming to distribute 500 meals a day.

All social distancing and safety precautions are being used by volunteers who are handing out the meals.

GHLO is a non-profit organization that provides FREE BALANCED MEALS to the children after school and on weekends. GHLO operates on the support of the community through donations, with additional sponsorship of the USDA.