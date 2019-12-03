Non-profit helping homeless community raises concerns in Robertson County

A local non-profit has a plan to build more affordable housing in the area to help the homeless, but some residents aren't sold on the idea.

Representatives from the Tiny Hope Village met with residents of Hearne to discuss how their plans for a housing solution will affect their community.

The non-profit recently purchased seven acres of land in Robertson County. There, they plan to build at least 24 small homes for people who are homeless, but the residents of Hearne say they're concerned about the vetting process for these homes.

"Violent crime is not a big problem, especially among the folks we let into our community. If we know somebody who has a propensity for that, we're not planning to invite them to come to live here as part of that because that would be awful," Dan Kiniry with Tiny Hope Village said.

Tiny Hope Village said it's not sure when it'll begin building the homes as they're still raising the funds to get the project launched.