Non-profit thrift store recovering from COVID-19 closure

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Downtown Bryan welcomed customers back Tuesday, after closing down for three months due to COVID-19.

Store Manager Paula Murphy says although Governor Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to open in May, they decided to wait until June.

"We really need to do a full days business to be able to open at this point," said Murphy.

Murphy says just before closing in March the non-profit had moved to a bigger location with a much higher rent.

"We were prepared for that in the course of normal business but because we lost so many weeks it's difficult to pay rent when you're closed," said Murphy.

The store's staff was laid off during the closure but employee Alex Emery says it wasn't his job that he was worried about.

"One of the biggest things that ran through my head when I heard that we weren't going to be working for a while was the people that actually shop here themselves because I know that this store often acts as a pretty great resource," said Emery.

Now that they're back open the store has made a few changes. Murphy says hand sanitizing stations are spread out throughout the store, staff are doing extra cleaning and anyone that enters the store must wear a face mask. She says the most challenging part was figuring out how to accept donations.

"We rented a storage pod and we're keeping everyone's donations categorized by day for three days in the storage pod before we bring it into the store," said Murphy.

Murphy says in order to continue their mission to help others in need, they're asking for help themselves.

"We need people who are willing to work in the heat, willing to work with the physical donations and willing to be here while we have a smaller staff," said Murphy.

