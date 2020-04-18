Non-profits and small businesses benefit from local community relief fund

The Brazos Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund announced its phase II round I funding Friday, giving out 16 grants to local small businesses and non-profits.

This phase awarded $161,280 to help nonprofits provide food, rent and more to those affected by the pandemic. Small businesses can use the funds for payroll assistance to keep employees.

Barbeque joint All the Kings Men in Downtown Bryan was one of the 14 small businesses who was given this grant money.

Owner Aaron Curs says when the current restrictions were placed upon restaurants, they had to get creative.

"Like everyone we just kind of scrambled. You kind of go into survival mode. Every day felt like a week,” said Curs.

Curs says that their biggest concern with having to go to take-out only, was, how do we pay our employees?

"We were just trying to keep them healthy and able to pay their rent, and unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that for everyone,” said Curs.

Curs applied for a grant from the federal payment protection program, but wasn’t able to get any money. So now, he is so happy that his community is stepping up to help.

"The funding is actually pretty huge. We did not get the PPP funds for any of our businesses, but they are going to get it back in there and we are all going to come out of this. But personally this is huge,” said Curs.

A few miles down the road, Twin City Mission, a local homeless shelter was chosen as one of the two non-profits to receive a grant.

"It just took a huge weight off of our shoulders so we now know we can help with things like rental assistance,” said Ron Crozier with Twin City Mission.

Both say, this community funded grant is more than they could have imagined.

"This type of program allows a concerted effort to direct those funds to the people who need it the most,” said Crozier.

"We didn't have to wait for DC because BCS came to pick this up,” said Curs.

Nonprofit grant recipients

• Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

• Twin City Mission

Small business grant recipients

• All the King’s Men

• BCS Air Solutions, LLC

• Bella Capelli

• Brazos Natural Foods

• Bryan Fat Burger

• Caring Transitions

• Evolve Impact Group, LLC

• Frittella Italian Café

• Health for All, Inc.

• Hull’s Texas Legends Steakhouse

• Pickups Plus

• Southwest Homes

• The Strand Hair Shoppe

• University Tire & Service

Instructions on claiming grant funds are sent to recipients via email.

Applications from Phases I and II are continually being reviewed. For more information about future grant cycles and funding periods, the information will be posted on uwbv.org/covid19 on Apr. 25.

So far, a total of $593,980 has been awarded to 10 nonprofits and 45 small businesses in the Brazos Valley. $211,350 of the funds is from the City of Bryan's match grant.

Individuals are not eligible to receive grants from the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund. If you are in need of assistance, you are encouraged to contact 2-1-1 Texas by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting 211texas.org for information and referrals to nonprofit organizations receiving grants from the relief fund.

You can donate to the relief fund by texting BVCOVID19 to 41444 or by donating online at uwbv.org/covid19.