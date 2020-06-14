Advertisement

North Zulch ISD employee is self-quarantining following direct exposure to COVID-19

(File photo)
(File photo)(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 14, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The North Zulch Independent School District on Saturday issued a public statement after learning one of its employees had direct exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following is the full statement from Alan Andrus Martinez, Superintendent of NZISD:
North Zulch ISD has been notified that a staff member employed by the District had direct exposure to an individual who recently tested positive for COVID-19. The North Zulch ISD staff member is currently self-quarantining at home, is not displaying any symptoms of the virus and has not tested positive for the virus. North Zulch ISD has been deeply sanitized and all facilities will be closed at this time. All District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing. Based on the information which we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the staff member is June 26, 2020. Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. North Zulch ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. Sincerely, Alan Andrus Superintendent of School
Posted by North Zulch ISD on Saturday, June 13, 2020

Latest News

Movies

Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
For the fourth time in its history, the Oscars are being postponed.

National

CDC director urges Americans to get flu vaccine during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts continue warning about the devastating effects of a second wave of coronavirus cases, but a top U.S. health official says it will be even worse if Americans don’t get a flu shot.

News

First lady announces youth art project on women’s suffrage

Updated: 3 hours ago
The project, “Building the Movement: America's Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women's Suffrage," will showcase artwork by students in grades three to 12 from all U.S. states and territories.

News

Ezekiel Elliott, other NFL players test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys player, Ezekiel Elliott, tests positive for coronavirus.

National

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for fighting coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs for fighting coronavirus

Latest News

Education

Texas A&M System Regents create $100 million scholarship fund in efforts to “make the A&M System look like Texas”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The scholarship was made with the goal to make the A&M System's universities better reflect the state’s demographics.

News

18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

News

24 Hour Fitness files for bankruptcy, closes 100 gyms

Updated: 4 hours ago
About 300 of the 24 Hour Fitness clubs will remain as the company comes of out of bankruptcy.

News

Two shot at Hearne apartment complex

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Two people have been shot at an apartment complex in Hearne, according to police.

News

Salvation Army leadership reflects on four years, says goodbye to BCS

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Capts. Paul and Analese Ryerson have been the commanding officers of the local Salvation Army, bringing in record fundraising years and new programs.

National

Senate GOP to restrict police choke holds in emerging bill

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.