North Zulch ISD employee is self-quarantining following direct exposure to COVID-19

The North Zulch Independent School District on Saturday issued a public statement after learning one of its employees had direct exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following is the full statement from Alan Andrus Martinez, Superintendent of NZISD:

North Zulch ISD has been notified that a staff member employed by the District had direct exposure to an individual who recently tested positive for COVID-19. The North Zulch ISD staff member is currently self-quarantining at home, is not displaying any symptoms of the virus and has not tested positive for the virus.

North Zulch ISD has been deeply sanitized and all facilities will be closed at this time. All District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

Based on the information which we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the staff member is June 26, 2020.

Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact, and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.

North Zulch ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Sincerely,

Alan Andrus

Superintendent of School