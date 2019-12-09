North Zulch firefighters remember colleague killed in weekend crash

Early Sunday morning the North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on FM 1372 near North Zulch.

"Firemen arrived there. They found one vehicle left the road and struck the tree. They commenced to pulling the victim out to do CPR, and then we realized it was one of our firemen," said North Zulch Fire Chief Tony Clay.

He said Amber Alewine was airlifted to a hospital but did not survive. She was 44-years-old and lived in North Zulch with her 9-year-old son Jeremiah. Chief Clay said she was someone who could always be counted on.

"With being a secretary of the North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department, and her being a single parent with one son, she was able to juggle that into fulfilling our needs 200%," said Clay.

He said that she'll be remembered in their community as a loving mother and a great person.

"She'll set aside any of her to-dos to help you. She was a great person. I don't really want to go and say "she was" because she is a great person," said Clay.

He said the community and the department are now doing what they can to help with Alewine's burial and funeral expenses. He also said one of their main focuses is to take care of Jeremiah.

"It's kind of our place to step up to the plate. Though his mother isn't here, we're here. His mother will never be replaced, but we can ease it as much as we can," said Clay.

Financial assistance is needed for the funeral and burial expenses. Anyone interested in helping out can contact Chief Clay at

(936) 661-5243.

He advised that anyone who wants to donate can mail or deliver money to the North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department at P.O. Box 13, North Zulch, TX 77872. He asked those sending checks to write "Amber Alewine" on the memo line.