Northgate businesses giving city feedback on parking, other challenges

New businesses in Northgate are taking shape as others close.

Last week, KBTX reported on the sudden closure of Dat Dog. The restaurant closed its location here because of some issues including few parking options. Businesses in Northgate are continuing to give the city their feedback on things like parking.

Northgate continues to have its share of growth and challenges. Despite that many businesses see opportunities. Commander's Cove just opened their new outdoor bar last week.

"My husband’s wanting to do something. He’s a former Commander of the Navy. He retired in the Navy. He served during 9/11. This is something he’s always wanted to do," said Lisa Bradway. She and her husband own it and Northgate Juice Joint.

"For any business that goes away, we have other people that know that this is a really good area and they're coming here," said Bradway.

“Super supportive. I couldn't ask for a better community as far as Northgate. That’s one thing that Northgate is is very traditional and they want to help you know business," said Nick Wilson, Commander's Cove General Manager, and Head Bartender.

Bradway said she and other businesses have been meeting the city as a consultant does a report of the area.

"We were able to give our comments initially and of course many, many comments regarding the traffic flow and the parking in Northgate so we are hoping that the city can help us out in that regard," she said.

"We engaged with a consultant to do a study in the Northgate area because of several operational challenges that we have. Due to the number of people that have moved into Northgate. We have over 5,000 new beds in the area in the last five years," explained Debbie Eller, College Station Community Services Director.

Eller said the consultant's work is costing about $188,000. She hopes the study can find new solutions.

"In the future, we're going to have some availability in our garage to maybe adjust some rates there. So we're looking at all those things with the consultant to try to get some plans in place that will really work," she said.

"One of the things that we do is on a monthly basis we meet with the Northgate District Association representatives so we talk about issues that they're having," Eller added.

"We do have a perception of a parking problem although I believe that there's adequate parking here. It's just that people in College Station aren't used to really paying for parking," Bradway said.

The results of that study are expected to be ready by the end of this year. The city council will ultimately look at funding and implementation for plans.