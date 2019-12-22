Northgate offering expanded free parking during the holidays

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX)- The City of College Station announced free parking immediately being available 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 12.
Areas with the expanded holiday hours are:
-Northgate College Main Parking Garage, 309 College Main
-All metered parking spaces throughout the Northgate District
-Pay-by-space surface parking lot (behind The Dixie Chicken)
Visitors parking in the garage during these expanded hours should pull a ticket upon entry. The same ticket will be used to exit.
Visitors parking in the surface lot after 9 p.m. will be required to pay normal rates at one of the three pay stations within the promenade.