Northgate offering expanded free parking during the holidays

The City of College Station announced free parking immediately being available 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 12.

Areas with the expanded holiday hours are:

-Northgate College Main Parking Garage, 309 College Main

-All metered parking spaces throughout the Northgate District

-Pay-by-space surface parking lot (behind The Dixie Chicken)

Visitors parking in the garage during these expanded hours should pull a ticket upon entry. The same ticket will be used to exit.

Visitors parking in the surface lot after 9 p.m. will be required to pay normal rates at one of the three pay stations within the promenade.