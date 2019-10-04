Now Open: Club Pilates College Station

The latest fitness studio to open in South College Station offers a different kind of pilates workout.

“Pilates is a full-body workout, but we do focus on those deep core muscles,” said Club Pilates General Manager Jordan Sims. “We utilize what we call a Reformer, which is essentially our piece of equipment that utilizes a system of springs and pullies to offer you some resistance in those movements.”

In addition to a reformer, classes also use a Bosu Ball, TRX Suspension Trainer, springboards, and EXO-chair to just name a few. This equipment helps provide a full-body workout that is also low impact.

You do not have to be a seasoned athlete to train at the studio. According to Club Pilates, age and fitness level doesn’t matter because they offer classes for everyone's specific needs and abilities. The studio has seven different class formats and four different levels of class, so you can find the right one just for you.

“Pilates is different in that we really focus on lengthening and strengthening those muscles, so we focus on building up that core strength, which is going to help support the spine which can help improve your posture and open you up through the chest and help you move better through your day to day life” said Sims.

On October 5 and 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Club Pilates is hosting their grand opening. During the two days, they will have free intro classes, membership discounts, vendors, merchandise discounts, giveaways, prizes, and more.

Club Pilates is located at 910 William D Fitch Parkway, Suite 600 in College Station. Each class is 50 minutes long. The studio is open Monday through Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

