Now Open: Mimosa Mercantile in Caldwell

Mimosa Mercantile is a new boutique located in downtown Caldwell offering a variety of items from men’s and women’s clothing to gifts, home goods, party supplies, and more.

“We are a genuine mercantile,” said Mimosa Mercantile owner, Nancy Stewart.

“We have a little bit of everything. We have gifts. We have home accessories. We have clothing...[When people come to Mimosa Mercantile,] they can expect a warm welcome and possibly a mimosa depending on the day.”

“We try to carry things that nobody in Caldwell carries. We try to be a little bit different,” said Stewart.

Mimosa Mercantile is owned by Nancy Stewart, who grew up in Caldwell and who is the first female city councilwoman of the city. The eclectic boutique first opened its doors the week of the 35th annual Kolache Festival in September 2019.

Mimosa Mercantile is located at 212 South Echols and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

