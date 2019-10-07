Now Open: The Lazy Cactus arcade in Caldwell

“Arcades are kind of a dying breed at this point,” said Monica Smith, the owner of the Lazy Cactus.

“One thing that we are happy that we are able to do is introduce these style games to the younger kids. When I see kids walk in, they have never even seen a pinball machine before. So it’s like ‘wow this is so cool.’ Most of them have only seen like pc games or console games, so it’s really taken them back to our younger years," said Smith.

Throughout the arcade, the Lazy Cactus is full of arcade classics. To play classic games, all you need is 50 cents per machine. Besides these classic-style arcade games, they also have games with a modern twist.

The Lazy Cactus features over 20 virtual reality games, which features games for people of all ages. To play, they have created a specially designed room where gamers can play individually or in groups of two, pending the game.

The Lazy Cactus is located on 108 North Main Street in Caldwell. They are open Monday through Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On Sunday, they are open to private play, which means space can be rent out for private events.

