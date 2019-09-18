Now Open: Von's Vision Center at Texas A&M University

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Von’s Vision Center is officially open and has already begun seeing students.

According to a statement from, Super Bowl MVP and former Texas A&M football Von Miller, “‘I’m excited to bring Von’s Vision’s outreach to the campus of Texas A&M University. The time I spent at Texas A&M helped launch my career in professional football and get me to where I’m at today, so it is an honor to have Von’s Vision impacting students at my alma mater. Gig ‘em!’”

The services provided at the center are available to undergraduate students who both do not have vision insurance and are eligible for financial aid at Texas A&M.

The vision center is located at the A.P. Beutel Health Center at Texas A&M University.

The vision center is planned to be open once in October and November and will see twenty-four students each session. If you are interested in signing up, students are required to register online.

For more information, see the related links tab.