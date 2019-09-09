Now open in College Station: Zoner's Pizza, Wings & Waffles

From Taco Pizza to smoked flavorful wings, pulled pork waffle sandwiches, and more, Zoner’s Pizza, Wings & Waffles offers a different spin on traditional dishes.

“We have Herschel Walker’s famous waffles, and we paired with him for his chicken as well,” said general manager, Jon Teeter. “Obviously our pizzas are a staple. Our dough is made fresh daily. Our wings to me are picking up more than anything else. We sell more wings than anything... A lot of places fry them. Ours are smoked and then go straight into the oven, but we are able to get a good crisp on the wings. It completely changes the flavor profile on them."

Located on 2305 Longmire Drive in College Station in the shopping center behind Walmart, the restaurant provides a relaxed and friendly environment.

Zoner’s Pizzas, Wings, & Waffles is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. From Thursday through Saturday they are open “late night,” so they will not close the doors at a particular time as long as they have customers coming through the doors.

In addition to food delivery, Zoner’s also offers beer delivery for those who are at least 21 years of age with valid proof of identification.

For more information about Zoner’s please see the related links section.

